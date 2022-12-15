PENDLETON — Umatilla National Forest staff advises visitors to the forest to be prepared for winter conditions.

The Umatilla National Forest does not plow roads or clear them for downed trees or boulders in the winter, according to a press release Wednesday, Dec. 14, from Darcy Weseman, public affairs officer for the Umatilla National Forest. Staff also close many roads on the forest during winter to protect wildlife, road surfaces and to support winter recreation opportunities.

