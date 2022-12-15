PENDLETON — Umatilla National Forest staff advises visitors to the forest to be prepared for winter conditions.
The Umatilla National Forest does not plow roads or clear them for downed trees or boulders in the winter, according to a press release Wednesday, Dec. 14, from Darcy Weseman, public affairs officer for the Umatilla National Forest. Staff also close many roads on the forest during winter to protect wildlife, road surfaces and to support winter recreation opportunities.
Visitors should check Umatilla National Forest motor vehicle use maps for specific seasonal road closure information and be aware the conditions of roads open during the winter can change dramatically and without warning.
"Winter storms often bring wind, snow and rain, which can substantially affect road and trail conditions, causing hazards and obstructions in roadways," the press release warned.
Visitors should check weather and road conditions before going to the forest and prepare for extreme weather, hazards and emergencies.
The Forest Service requires permits from Nov. 1 to April 30 to park in sno-parks, and many are filling up early on weekends.
"Traffic may be heavy around popular winter recreation sites, so have a back-up plan if the site you wanted to visit is full," the press release stated, and do not park in no-parking zones or block other vehicles.
Forest visitors need to know the area and what to expect, including checking avalanche and weather reports prior to departure. Visitors also should use a map and compass to eliminate the need for tree markings, rock cairns or flagging. And they need to obtain a motorized vehicle use map for the area they are visiting.
And letting someone know where you are is key, Weseman said.
"Some parts of the Forest do receive (global positioning system) and cellphone signals," she said. "But remote, deep canyons often don't. This just reinforces the need to let someone know where you plan to go and when to expect you to return."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.