Federal workers on furlough resumed their posts Monday in the wake of the record-long shutdown of the government. The U.S. Forest Service is rolling with a multi-week plan to get back on track, including at the Umatilla National Forest.
“Our top priority for this first week is assisting our employees in coming back to work and getting operations running again,” according to spokesperson Darcy Weseman with the local national forest.
The Umatilla National Forest has 148 permanent employees, she said, and the majority were on furlough during the 35-day day partial government shutdown.
“As we resume operations this week we are assessing the status of our projects and programs, using that information to adjust work priorities for the remainder of the year,” Weseman said, “connecting with partners and community leaders, reconnecting with the public, and resuming operations in a safe and coordinated way.”
U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen issued a message to employees reflecting on the shutdown and unveiling the strategy for getting back to work.
“These past five weeks have been like nothing we’ve experienced before,” Christiansen said. “It has been a trying time for our personal and professional lives, our families, and our livelihood. Further, the shutdown and ensuing narrow focus on only a few aspects of our mission went against the core values of our agency. It will take some time to regroup in our lives and work.”
The first step on that path for work, she stated, is following a “Resuming Operations Checklist and Guide.”
The three-page checklist covers technical aspects, such as resetting passwords and temporary procedures for accessing computer systems. Employees also found out the shutdown led to the cancellation of time off.
“We will send instructions in the coming days detailing how and when to begin submitting your requests for restoration,” according to the checklist.
The 14-page start-up guide covers general instructions for resuming work, including for managing national forests and grasslands. Those sites are to resume issuing permits for outfitters, recreation and more “as soon as practicable,” along with reopening applicable recreation sites. And timber sale and stewardship contracts “can resume operations within contract requirements.”
Christiansen also told employees she will host all-employee calls this week. The focus shifts in weeks two and three to “resetting programs of work.”
“If we take this one day, hour and minute at a time,” Christiansen said, “I am confident we will work together and reset so we can soon continue our strong tradition of caring for the land and serving people.”
