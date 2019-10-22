PENDLETON — Local forest officials are urging hunters and forest visitors to use caution and plan ahead when making trips on to the forest.
Officials with the Umatilla National Forest said the forest has already received snow this fall, making for treacherous road conditions in higher elevations.
Fall weather can be unpredictable and is a busy time of year on the Umatilla National Forest. Hunting is a primary activity during this time, increasing the number of visitors in the forest.
“We encourage forest users to responsibly enjoy their National Forest roads and trails, including planning ahead for a trip to the woods. Responsible use will not only avoid damage of the resources, but also ensure forest visitors have an enjoyable and safe experience,” said Eric Watrud, Umatilla National Forest supervisor.
Prior to heading to the woods, Watrud encouraged the public to always contact the local district office, check the weather, have a planned route and ensure that the area is accessible by knowing what closures or restrictions are in place. He also said whenever possible, travel in pairs, bring extra clothing, food and water, and make sure that someone knows where you are going. Watrud said it’s important for others to know your planned route in the forest and when you will be returning.
Forest users should carry a map and don’t rely on cellphones since many areas on the forest don’t have service.
There has been prescribed burning activities this fall on the forest and visitors should be cautious when entering a recently burned area and be aware of increased hazards, particularly snags, which are recently burned or dead trees, Watrud said. Forest officials ask that visitors do not camp or hang out in a burned area.
“Dead or dying trees that remain standing after a fire are unstable, especially in high winds,” Watrud said. “Loose rocks and logs can be present in a burned area and are unpredictable, creating a falling a hazard.”
Additionally, burned vegetation can also contribute to landslides, mudslides and erosion when rain occurs. The ground in a burned area can also be unstable, due to burned-out roots beneath the surface. After soils and vegetation have been charred, rainfall that would normally be absorbed could run off extremely quickly.
“The Umatilla National Forest wants all forest visitors to have a positive and safe experience while recreating on their public lands,” Watrud said.
