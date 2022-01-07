PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest reported its staff continues to repair roads and trails damaged in the 2020 floods.
According to a press release Thursday, Jan. 6, from the Umatilla National Forest, staff has restored access to Forest Service Road 32, two trails within the South Fork Walla Walla watershed and Forest Service Road 54.
The Umatilla National Forest experienced two separate floods during 2020. The first event occurred region-wide on Feb. 6, 2020, impacting numerous communities in Northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington. The flooding was the result of heavy snowfall followed by increased temperatures and significant rainfall.
Floods on the Umatilla National Forest caused extensive damage to 14 roads and trail systems surrounding the Umatilla, South Fork Walla Walla and Little Tucannon rivers, requiring long-term temporary closures until the completion of critical repairs.
The second flood event occurred on May 21, 2020, causing significant damage to Forest Service Road 54 along Pearson Creek, approximately 10 miles southeast of Pilot Rock. The North Fork John Day Ranger District temporarily closed 13 miles of the road following the floo due to significant washouts.
The Umatilla National Forest made significant progress restoring access to these areas, incrementally reopening roads and trails after work is completed, the press release stated, reopening most roads and trails that were damaged. But the following closures remain in place due to significant washouts, debris slides, hazard trees, bridge damage and ongoing repair work:
• Forest Service Road 32: closed at the Forest boundary near Corporation Guard Station to where the road turns south away from waterways toward Ruckel Junction at the southern end of the North Fork Umatilla Wilderness (approximately 9 miles).
• South Fork Walla Walla Trails: two trails remain closed within the South Fork Walla Walla watershed (Burnt Cabin Trail No. 3226 and a segment of the South Fork Walla Walla trail no. 3225 between the private cabins and Harris Park).
• Forest Service Road 54: closed at mile point 4.5 from East Birch Creek Road, within the Umatilla National Forest, to the installed gate just east of the intersection of Forest Service Roads 54 and 5411.
The Umatilla National Forest in 2022 is focusing repair efforts on these remaining roads and trails, according to the press release. Forest staff is working with the Federal Highway Administration for emergency relief for federally owned Rroads funds to continue restoration work for qualifying Forest Service roads affected by the floods when funds become available. Forest staff or through the Federal Highway Administration will complete analysis of hydrology and fisheries impacts prior to completing any work.
The Umatilla National Forest anticipates a portion of Forest Service Road 32 to reopen to the public in 2022 from the national forest boundary at Lick Creek to the bridge near Umatilla Forks campground. A portion of the campground also will reopen. Environmental analysis and repair work will focus on the significant damage upstream from the bridge.
The press release also reported the Great American Outdoors Act funding is covering the work to replace the damaged bridge on the Burnt Cabin Trail. Forest Service staff anticipates this trail to reopen following completion of that work.
The Forest Service also is working with the Bureau of Land Management to identify options for repairing the segment of South Fork Walla Walla trail No. 3225 that remains damaged. Staff also could complete additional repairs on roads within the Tucannon Watershed based on input and funding from the Federal Highway Administration. And, according to the press release, Forest Service staff will complete comprehensive assessments of damage on the remaining portions of Forest Service Road 54 to develop further repair plans for the next phase of work on this road.
