PENDLETON — Umatilla National Forest personal-use firewood permits will go on sale Monday, June 1, and can be purchased at several local vendors or via mail by contacting the Forest Supervisor’s Office in Pendleton, according to a press release from the Umatilla National Forest.
The free firewood authorizations are still valid and available until June 1 but will no longer be offered past that date.
Firewood permits can be purchased for $5 per cord with a minimum purchase of four cords for $20, the release said. The maximum limit for personal-use firewood on the Umatilla National Forest is 12 cords per household per year. Firewood gathered using a free firewood authorization does not count against the annual limit.
Local vendors will sell firewood permits in four-cord packets. An additional vendor fee, up to $2, will be charged for each four-cord, $20 firewood permit purchased through a local vendor. A list of vendors is available on the forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
“Our vendors provide a great service to our woodcutters by selling firewood permits at times more convenient to the public,” said Eric Watrud, forest supervisor.
Most vendors are open early mornings, late evenings and on the weekends. An additional fee is not charged if a permit is purchased from a forest service office.
All Umatilla National Forest offices are still offering virtual services to the public. Individuals interested in purchasing a personal-use firewood permit from the forest directly may call 541-278-3716 or send an email to r6_umatilla_public_inquiries@fs.fed.us. A forest employee will assist individuals with completing proper documentation to receive the personal-use firewood packet in the mail upon receipt of payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.