PENDLETON — Umatilla National Forest personal-use firewood permits will go on sale Saturday, May 1, through several local vendors.
Firewood permits will also be available via mail beginning May 3 by contacting the forest supervisor’s office in Pendleton during regular business hours.
Firewood permits can be purchased for $5 per cord with a minimum purchase of four cords for $20. The maximum limit for personal-use firewood on the Umatilla National Forest is 12-cords-per-household-per-year.
Local vendors will sell firewood permits in 4-cord packets. An additional vendor fee, up to $2, will be charged for each 4-cord, $20 firewood permit purchased at a local vendor. A list of vendors is available on the forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
“Our vendors provide a great service to our woodcutters by selling firewood permits during hours that are convenient for the public,” said Eric Watrud, forest supervisor.
Most vendors are open early mornings, late evenings and on the weekends. An additional fee is not charged if you purchase a permit from a Forest Service office.
All Umatilla National Forest offices are still offering virtual services to the public. Individuals interested in purchasing a personal-use firewood permit from the Forest directly may call (541) 278-3716 or send an email to r6_umatilla_public_inquiries@fs.fed.us. A Forest Service employee will assist individuals with completing the procedures to receive the personal-use firewood packet in the mail upon receipt of payment.
Firewood cutters are required to carry an axe, a shovel, an 8 oz. capacity or larger fire extinguisher, and have their chainsaw equipped with an approved spark arrester when cutting wood.
