PENDLETON — The U.S. Forest Service hired two new rangers to help manage its Walla Walla and Pomeroy ranger districts in the Umatilla National Forest.
In a Friday press release, Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud announced that Aaron Gagnon has been hired as the Walla Walla District ranger and Susan Piper was selected as the Pomeroy District ranger.
“I am pleased to have these two experienced and highly qualified individuals join the forest’s leadership staff,” Watrud said in a statement. “They bring with them a diverse mix of resource management skills and enthusiasm that will serve the (Umatilla National) Forest and our communities well.”
As a Forest Service employee, Gagnon has experience working with tribal governments, county commissioners, and the public in national forests in Oregon, Colorado and California. Most recently, Gagnon was on the Forest Vegetation Simulator staff in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he focused on tree growth.
Gagon replaces the retiring Mike Rassbach at the Walla Walla Ranger District, which includes Meacham, the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Elgin, the Grande Ronde River, and Dayton, Washington.
Gagnon will be based out of Walla Walla, Washington, with his wife and two daughters.
An Evergreen State native, Piper started her career as a firefighter in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Central Washington before moving up the ranks. Piper has spent the past 18 years as the wildlife and botany program manager for the Olympic National Forest in Western Washington.
Piper will replace the retiring Monte Fujishin at the Pomeroy Ranger District, which spans the Blue Mountains in Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington.
Based out of Pomeroy, Washington, Piper said she remembers camping, hiking and fishing in Eastern Washington and is looking forward to returning to the area with her husband and being closer to her son, who is going to college in Walla Walla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.