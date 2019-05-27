PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest, the city of Ukiah, local businesses and community members host a “Free Kids Fishing Day” Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Twin Ponds.
“Fishing instruction, a raffle, snacks, activities and prizes make this event a day of fun for children and adults alike,” according to the announcement from the Umatilla National Forest.
The first 100 children will receive complementary buckets with free fishing tackle. The event also includes a raffle of various prizes and giveaways for children, all donations from area businesses.
The event is free for children 16 and under. Children participating in this event must be accompanied by an adult. Fishing poles will be available on loan for those who do not have one and volunteers will be on site to provide instruction to first-time anglers.
Free hot dogs and soda pop will be available to all youth who register and participate.
Twin Ponds is 6.7 miles south of Ukiah. Drive south on Camas Creek Road/County Road 531/ Forest Service Road 52 for 6.7 miles and turn right onto a flagged,unnamed road. Follow the banners on the roads.
For more information on the 2019 Ukiah fishing derby, contact Steve Boe at 541-427-5305 or stephan.boe@usda.gov. For additional information on the Umatilla National Forest, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla
This event falls on the Oregon Department of Wildlife’s free fishing weekend. According to ODFW, fishing, crabbing and claiming is free Saturday and Sunday anywhere in Oregon for both residents and non-residents. While anglers will not need licenses or tags, all other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.
Oregon State Parks also are free for visitors this weekend, with free parking Saturday-Sunday and free camping Saturday. Oregon Fish and Wildlife and volunteer fishing instructors, state parks and other partner are hosting fishing events statewide, including all the gear — rods, reels and bait — new anglers need to try fishing. Three events Saturday take place in Eastern Oregon:
•Baker City, Highway 203 Pond, 9 a.m to noon.
•Enterprise, Marr Pond, 8 a.m. to noon.
•Prairie City, McHaley Pond, 9 a.m to noon.
For a full list of free fishing events, visit https://myodfw.com/articles/2019-free-fishing-days-and-events. And for the latest on fishing conditions and regulations, visit the ODFW’s Recreation Report at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.