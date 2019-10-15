PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest announced five open houses for community members to share information about their interests on the forest and to engage with local forest leadership and staff.
Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud said in the announcement he believes strong community connections and partnerships are an integral part of the Forest Service’s mission.
“I am excited for the opportunity to engage with community members surrounding the Umatilla and hear what is important to the people that we serve, so that we can explore ways to work together to manage the public’s land,” he said.
Local district staff will be available to talk about forest management, projects, and other interests or concerns. The open houses are 5-7 p.m. for the following dates and locations:
• Friday, Oct. 25, at the Umatilla National Forest Headquarters, 72510 Coyote Road, Pendleton.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Walla Walla Ranger District, 1415 West Rose St., Walla Walla.
• Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Pomeroy Ranger District, 71 West Main St., Pomeroy, Washington.
•Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Heppner Ranger District, 117 S. Main St., Heppner.
•Monday, Nov. 18, at the North Fork John Day Ranger District, 401 W. Main St., Ukiah.
For additional information about the upcoming open houses, please contact Darcy Weseman, Public Affairs Officer at 541-278-3722 or darcy.weseman@usda.gov. For more information about the Umatilla National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla/.
