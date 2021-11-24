PENDLETON — Christmas tree permits for the Umatilla National Forest are available to purchase at forest offices, several local businesses and now online through recreation.gov, according to a press release.
For the second year, all national forests are selling Christmas tree permits online via Recreation.gov as an added convenience for the public and alternative to in-person interactions. Christmas tree permits purchased online must be printed to be valid and can only be used on Umatilla National Forest lands, as specified on the permit.
Christmas tree permits cost $5 each and are limited to one per household. An additional $2.50 fee will be charged for permits purchased through Recreation.gov.
Traditional Christmas tree permits are still available through Umatilla National Forest offices and several local businesses. All Umatilla National Forest offices are still offering virtual services to the public. Individuals interested in purchasing a Christmas tree permit from the Forest directly may call any National Forest office or send an email to r6_umatilla_public_inquiries@fs.fed.us. A Forest employee will assist individuals with procedures to receive the Christmas tree permit in the mail upon receipt of payment.
As part of the national Every Kid Outdoors initiative, all fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit from their local national forest. For students to receive a free tree permit, they must present a valid paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website. Visit everykidoutdoors.gov and follow instructions to obtain and print the paper voucher.
For more information about purchasing a permit and gathering a Christmas tree online, please visit www.recreation.gov and search for Umatilla National Forest.
