PENDLETON — Staff of local national forests cautioned their visitors this Memorial weekend that not all roads, trails and campgrounds are open.
Shaded areas and cut banks on roads at higher elevations may still have impassible snowdrifts, and forest staff have not yet worked on most hiking and motorized trails, according to a news release from the Umatilla National Forest.
The North Fork John Day Ranger District closed Forest Service Road 3963, which travels to Bone Point, due to downed trees. Contract crews will be in the area clearing trees as conditions allow. Forest crews are working to open certain lower elevation recreation sites and campgrounds in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Some of the more popular campgrounds that will open for the holiday weekend, but some campgrounds will remain closed.
Amy Linn, acting forest recreation staff officer, said hazard tree removal and other safety issues take priority and campground conditions will vary as the seasonal workforce comes on.
Most campgrounds charge a fee of $8-$24 per night and could impose other fees for additional vehicles at a single campsite. To find out which campgrounds are open and closed and the status of trails and roads, contact any Umatilla National Forest office or visit the website at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
