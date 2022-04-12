PENDLETON — Umatilla National Forest officials have reopened access on just more than 1 mile of Forest Service Road 32 along the Umatilla River and are cautioning visitors about spring weather conditions in the forest.
While snow may have thawed from the foothills, forest roads still are not accessible due to mud or snow, according to a Forest Service press release Tuesday, April 12. In addition, traveling on thawing, saturated and muddy roads can result in resource damage and serious safety concerns, especially if visitors are unprepared.
“We typically see incidents this time of year where families head up for the day, get stuck and end up spending the night or making a very long hike out to look for help,” Shane Dittlinger, Recreation Program Manager for the Umatilla National Forest, said in the release.
This can become a serious situation quickly, particularly if travelers are not prepared for the elements. Many places in the Blue Mountains have limited or no cellphone coverage, so forest visitors always should be prepared to spend the night in the forest with warm clothing, food and plenty of water.
Forest officials also are encouraging the public to minimize impacts to natural resources from travel on roads that are susceptible to rutting due to warmer weather and melting snowpack.
“Forest roads are not constructed to be all-weather roads, so they can be easily damaged when wet, especially during the spring season,” said Shaun Oliver, Umatilla National Forest engineer said in the release. “Tire ruts that are just an inch deep can leave lasting impressions that only grow with rain and erosion.”
The Forest Service also warned it is illegal to operate a vehicle on or off-road in a manner that damages or unreasonably disturbs land and vegetation and urged people to report resource damage if they see it.
Some roads and trails are closed in areas with significant flood damage from the 2020 February and May flood events. Detailed closure maps and updates on flood repair activities are available on the forest website and at any forest office. Closure signs also will be posted on the ground. One portion of the popular Forest Service Road 32 that flooding in 2020 damaged now is reopen.
The Forest Service recently announced it reopened the road from the forest boundary near Corporation Guard Station (approximately 8 miles east of Gibbon) to the bridge near Umatilla Forks Campground. With access to this portion of FSR 32 restored, forest officials plan to reopen a portion of Umatilla Forks Campground in late spring or early summer.
Flood repairs on this portion of FSR 32 were completed in the fall of 2021, which included clearing debris slides on the road, cleaning or repairing damaged culverts and ditches and removing trees along the road that were posing risks to public safety. Additionally, personnel cleared debris and removed danger trees at Umatilla Forks Campground to reopen nine campsites later this year. The remaining campsites will be closed until further flood damage repairs are completed.
Forest Service staff continue to work with the Federal Highway Administration to develop repair plans for the remaining flood-damaged sections of road upstream from Umatilla Forks Campground.
Forest Service Road 32 is a popular access route into the Umatilla River drainage on the Walla Walla Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest. The road closure is being lifted as repairs are complete for each portion. The Umatilla National Forest also reported it will provide updates as work progresses.
The Umatilla watershed experienced substantial road and trail damage from the February 2020 region-wide flooding across northeast Oregon and southeast Washington. On the Umatilla National Forest, 14 roads and trail systems received extensive damage surrounding the Umatilla, South Fork Walla Walla and Little Tucannon rivers, requiring long-term temporary closures until the completion of critical repairs. Forest Service Road 32 received extensive damage, including approximately five areas where the road is completely gone. The Umatilla National Forest has been incrementally completing repairs on flood damaged roads across the forest, and officials have reopened most roads and trails.
Additional information about the Umatilla National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
