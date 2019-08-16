PENDLETON — A late winter and wet spring have kept a lid on the 2019 Umatilla National Forest wildfire season.
Despite summer storms that put down hundreds of lightning strikes, fires have stayed small this year. Of the 80 fires that started last week on the forest, 19 in total started in the Heppner Ranger District. Umatilla National Forest Deputy Fire Chief Jody Prummer said while the HK Complex of 12 fires burning on the district were a logistical challenge, the total acreage consumed was kept to only 2,700 acres.
“A couple of those fires had flashy fuels and strong, down canyon, gusty winds and grew to a point we ordered in a Type 2 overhead fire team,” Prummer said.
As the level of complexity or size of a fire increases, so does the level of management expertise. Prummer said logistical coordination simplified as crews made good progress putting in fire lines allowing the forest to downsize the fire to a Type 3 overhead team. Containment and control lines were adequate enough for the Heppner District to retake management of the complex on Wednesday and direct the mop-up and fire line rehabilitation.
Six of the fires started by last week’s storms were in wilderness areas of the Umatilla National Forest, but Prummer said they are all in control status or were determined to be completely out. Smoke jumpers and helicopter crews were dispatched to the wilderness fires, Prummer said, crews that typically stay on remote fires until they are declared out.
Unlike the Granite Gulch Fire in the Eagle Cap Wilderness of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest that has been under minimum suppression tactics in order to allow the fire to burn up dead, down and dying trees, Prummer said none of the wilderness fires on the Umatilla were allowed to burn.
“It would be a good year to let wildfire clean up the forest, but that last lightning storms started so many fires we got on them right away,” he said.
A career firefighter who worked as a smoke jumper and a Union Interagency Hot Shot Crew member, Prummer has seen decades of fire activity. He said after the hot, dry and extreme fire activity of recent years, 2019 seems to be more like the fires he worked 10 to 15 years ago.
“We had pretty good snowpack across the Blue Mountains and moisture late into the year,” he said. “Even our live fuel moistures are extremely high for August.”
While Heppner bore the brunt from the last series of lightning storms, the Oregon Department of Forestry said more than 13,000 lightning strikes were recorded in Eastern Oregon in the last 10 days. Firefighters have been dispatched to 70 fires across the 6 million acres of land protected by the Department of Forestry and Walker Range Forest Patrol in the Eastern Oregon Area. Of the 70 fires, only one grew larger than 10 acres. The majority were put out as single burning trees or fires smaller than one-tenth of an acre.
Jamie Paul, Eastern Oregon Area assistant director, credited the effort of fire crews’ hard work.
“Responding to so many fires in such a short time period, and keeping them small demonstrates how dedicated and aggressive ODF firefighters are to initial attack fire suppression,” Paul said.
The Department of Forestry’s said increased district and association staff and resources, like severity aircraft specially funded by the Oregon Legislature, were instrumental in the success of initial attack during this lightning event.
In addition to federal and state crews managing most of the fires, the Department of Forestry said Central and Eastern Oregon fire protection associations and volunteer firefighters suppressed more than 30 fires in the past week.
So far, the Department of Forestry has recorded 114 lightning fires that burned 1,300 acres this summer, a big difference from the 10-year average of 12,000 burned acres per year on Eastern Oregon’s state protected lands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.