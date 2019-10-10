HEPPNER — The Heppner Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest seeks public comment on a plan to remove insect-infested and diseased trees from as much as 3,000 acres near Heppner.
The West End Project lies approximately 28 miles southwest of Heppner. Heppner District Ranger Brandon Houck said several species of insects — the fir engraver beetle, the mountain pine beetle and others — are the primary culprits, and some insects infest more than one species of tree.
Trees in normal conditions have mechanisms to fend off insects, he said, but these trees are not in such healthy conditions.
“When we get into these situations of trees competing for resources — sunlight, nutrients and moisture — the bugs have a better change of killing the trees, especially if there has been drought.”
The west end and a few other areas on the Heppner Ranger District have seen a ramp-up in the infestations in the last year or two, with trees showing symptoms of insect attacks, such as bore holes and pine needles turning red, akin to a dried-out Christmas tree, Houck said, and this project would aim to curb the damage from bugs.
The work would involve removing tress from up to 3,000 acres throughout 14,000 acres involving commercial thinning, small diameter thinning and even fire. Taking out the insect- and disease-infested trees would decrease the competition for that light, nutrients and moisture, and remaining tress would better be able to ward off insects and diseases. The work also would decrease fuel buildup from dead and dying trees, thus increasing forest-stand resilience.
A hundred years of fire suppression also is playing a role in the proliferation of the insects. Fire, in particular from lightning strikes, played an important role in creating healthy ecosystems in the Blue Mountains. Fire cleared out underbrush, reduced the number of unhealthy tress and cut down the populations of tree-killing insects. Houck said the project includes the use of controlled burns in an attempt to mimic what fires do naturally in the Blues.
The Forest Service does not plan to just burn all the insect-infested trees. Houck said the project would sell trees for firewood or biomass, which could end up as wood chips or in plywood.
“We try to recoup any value that we can through these projects,” he said.
Right now, the project is in the scoping period, when the Forest Service seeks public comments and input to shape the final project. The Heppner Ranger District will host two collaboration opportunities during the scoping period. The first is a public field trip to the project area on Oct. 18, and the second is a public workshop at the Heppner Ranger District office Nov. 7.
Houck said the Forest Service aims to start the project in early 2020 — weather permitting — and wrap it up later that year. Any trees unfit for sale — likely trees that are small in diameter — will end up in burn piles during the following year or two.
Houck also noted private land borders the project on either side. He said the Heppner Ranger District is eager to work with its neighbors and getting rid of the beetles should benefit those landowners, too.
For more information about the West End Project or the upcoming collaboration opportunities, contact the project lead, Diane Shirley, at diane.shirley@usda.gov or 541-427-5315. Additionally, those interested in attending the public field trip should RSVP to Diane Shirley so the Forest Service can plan accordingly.
Additional information about the West End Project, including how to comment on proposed activities, is available at: http://www.fs.fed.us/nepa/fs-usda-pop.php/?project=56315.
Additional information about the Umatilla National Forest is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
