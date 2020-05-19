PENDLETON — The North Fork John Day Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest is seeking public comment on the proposed Davis Farm Bill Categorical Exclusion project, according to a press release from the Umatilla National Forest.
The purpose of the Davis Project, located approximately 35 miles southeast of Ukiah, is to reduce the risk and extent of an ongoing insect and disease infestation. The Davis Project proposes to treat up to 3,000 acres by removing trees through mechanical treatments, including commercial thinning, small diameter thinning, pile burning and prescribed fire.
Treatments would remove insect- and disease-infested trees and reduce stocking levels to decrease competition for moisture, light and nutrients. Proposed activities are designed to improve the ability of trees to ward off insects and diseases and decrease fuel buildup from dead and dying trees, increasing forest stand resilience.
The Forest Service is seeking scoping comments to help refine the proposed action and identify ways to improve the project. The comment period is an opportunity for the public to be involved in the process and offer thoughts on alternative ways the Forest Service can accomplish the project purpose and need. The Forest Service will be accepting comments on the proposal until June 18.
The North Fork John Day Ranger District also intends to host a field trip to the project area during the scoping period on June 11, with the date or the format for the field trip depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information about the Davis Project or the upcoming field trip, contact Wendy Eddy, the project lead, at wendy.eddy@usda.gov or 541-427-5387. Additionally, those interested in attending the public field trip are encouraged to RSVP to Eddy.
