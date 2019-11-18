PENDLETON — The Heppner Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest is seeking public comment on the HK Fire Salvage Categorical Exclusion project, located approximately 40 miles south of Heppner in Morrow County.
The Forest Service will be accepting comments on the proposal until Dec. 9.
The HK Fire Salvage project was developed to address tree mortality following the 2019 HK Complex fires. The project proposes commercially harvesting dead and dying trees on up to 250 acres. In addition, danger trees will be removed along roadsides within the fire area. Replanting will occur where needed to regenerate forest stands in high-mortality areas.
The Forest Service is seeking scoping comments to help refine the proposed action and identify ways to improve project design. The comment period is an opportunity for the public to be involved in the process and offer thoughts on alternative ways the Forest Service can accomplish the project purpose and need.
For more information about the HK Fire Salvage Project, contact project lead Katelynn Bowen at Katelynn.bowen@usda.gov or 541-676-2105.
