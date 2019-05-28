PENDLETON — The Walla Walla Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest is seeking review and comment on the draft environmental assessment for the proposed Upper Touchet Vegetation Management Project.
The 4,450-acre project is located 20 miles south of Dayton, Washington, and is anticipated to increase forest health and vigor, decrease wildfire risk, and protect values at risk through vegetative thinning and prescribed burning.
The Forest Service has evaluated four alternatives in the draft environmental assessment in response to public comment that was received during scoping. Forest staff now are interested in hearing feedback on specific issues that the public feel still need to be addressed. The comment period is an opportunity for the public to be involved in the process and offer thoughts on alternative ways the Forest Service can accomplish the project purpose and need.
The comment period for the project is anticipated to begin on Friday and will be open for 30 days from the date of publication of the legal notice in the East Oregonian.
Comments may be submitted electronically through www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53438; or hand–delivered between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; or mailed to District Ranger, Michael Rassbach, Walla Walla Ranger District, Upper Touchet Project Comments, 1415 W Rose St., Walla Walla, Washington, 99362.
For additional information, contact Johnny Collins at 509-843-4643.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.