PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest will soon have a new deputy forest supervisor.
Heidi McRoberts will step into the new role, according to a press release, effective March 14. McRoberts currently serves as a fish biologist on the Nez-Perce Clearwater National Forest.
“The Umatilla is fortunate to have such a highly qualified individual who is so familiar with our communities and landscape join the Forest in this leadership role,” said Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud. “Her skills and background are an outstanding complement to the priority work the Forest has underway and the interests of the communities and partners that we serve.”
McRoberts brings a variety of experience to the Umatilla National Forest, including a strong natural resources background and experience working with a variety of Tribal governments, County Commissioners, partners, public stakeholders, and several National Forests.
Since 2019, McRoberts has worked as a fish biologist on the Forest Plan Revision team for the Nez-Perce Clearwater National Forest, helping to develop and write the plan. This position also requires her to coordinate with other federal agencies and a variety of external stakeholders to understand differing interests and develop the plan components to meet multiple use needs.
Prior to this position, McRoberts spent 22 years working for the Nez Perce Tribe, including 10 years as deputy director for the Department of Fisheries Resource Management/Watershed Division. During her time with the Nez Perce Tribe, McRoberts was responsible for leading a large and geographically dispersed department, managing a complex budget, and working with a variety of federal agencies, including 13 National Forests, Tribes, state and local government and private interest groups. She said the position provided extensive experience in collaboration and partnership development, and a thorough understanding of forest management.
McRoberts has a masters in fisheries resources from the University of Idaho and is currently working toward a doctorate in natural resources and society from the University of Idaho.
“I look forward to serving as the Umatilla National Forest’s Deputy Forest Supervisor,” McRoberts said. “I am eager to meet the forest staff and build relationships with the communities and our partners throughout the area in this new role.”
