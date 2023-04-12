PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest has a new deputy forest supervisor.
The U.S. Forest Service in a press release Monday, April 10, announced Aaron Gagnon, Walla Walla district ranger, steps into the new role effective May 7.
He succeeds Heidi McRoberts, who took on the same position at the Kootenai National Forest in Idaho and Montana in January. The deputy serves under the forest supervisor, Eric Watrud.
In the release, Watrud in the press release said Gagnon is qualified, familiar with the area and has the enthusiasm for the job.
“The Umatilla is fortunate to have such a highly qualified individual who is so familiar with our communities and landscape advance into this leadership role,” Watrud said.
Gagnon has been the Walla Walla district ranger for the Umatilla National Forest since 2020. In that role, he was responsible for managing about 448,000 acres of national forest. Before that, he held a variety of positions with forests throughout the country, including acting deputy forest supervisor with the Idaho Panhandle National Forest and acting district ranger on the Emigrant Creek Ranger District of the Malheur National Forest, according to the press release.
Before moving to Walla Walla, he worked with the U.S. Forest Service’s Forest Vegetation Simulator in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Gagnon has a bachelor’s degree in forestry from University of California-Berkeley and a master’s degree in forest economics from Oregon State University.
The Umatilla National Forest in the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington has ranger districts in Heppner, Ukiah, Pomeroy and Walla Walla.
