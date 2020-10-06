PENDLETON — Contractors will begin repair work on Forest Service Road 32 along the Umatilla River this week to regain administrative access to Buck Creek Cabin, according to a Umatilla National Forest press release.
Work is anticipated to begin as early as Tuesday, Oct. 6, and will include debris slide removal, temporary repair of damaged roadway and restoration of drainage features. The main objective of the project is to provide safe administrative access for land management agencies to continue to develop repair plans.
FSR 32 will remain closed until repair work is completed.
The Umatilla watershed experienced substantial road and trail damage from the February 2020 region-wide flooding across Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington. Due to significant flood damage, long-term temporary closures were put in place in the Tucannon, Walla Walla and Umatilla watersheds until critical repairs could be completed.
Forest Service Road 32 received extensive damage, including approximately five areas where the road is completely gone. FSR 32 is closed at the Forest boundary near Corporation Guard Station to where the road turns south away from waterways toward Ruckel Junction at the southern end of the North Fork Umatilla Wilderness.
Detailed closure maps are available on the Forest website and at any Forest office. Closure signs will also be posted on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.