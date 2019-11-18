PENDLETON — Christmas tree permits for the Umatilla National Forest are now available to purchase at forest offices, several local businesses and online.
The Umatilla National Forest is one of 13 national forests participating in a pilot program to offer permits online through the Open Forest system. The Open Forest program allows the public to purchase a 2019 Christmas tree permit from home, or by using a mobile device, instead of traveling to a Forest Service office. Christmas tree permits purchased online will have to be printed to be valid and can only be used on Umatilla National Forest lands.
Permits cost $5 each and are limited to one per household. Traditional Christmas tree permits will still be available at local Forest Service offices, or participating vendors. Forest Service offices are open for business Monday through Friday at the four Umatilla Ranger District offices in Ukiah, Heppner, and Walla Walla and Pomeroy, Washington; and at the supervisor's office in Pendleton. Traditional permits are valid on National Forest System lands only and do not authorize tree cutting on private, state or other federally managed lands.
