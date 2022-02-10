RICHLAND, Wash. — Following a deadly shooting in Richland, Washington, the Umatilla Police Department sent one of its own to help.
Lt. Keith Kennedy rushed to the scene of the shooting on Monday, Feb. 7. Two people had been shot, and one had died, at the Fred Meyer store in Richland. Officers from numerous agencies were present. Kennedy’s job was to perform a “perimeter watch” as it was then unknown if the suspect remained nearby, according to the Umatilla Police Department.
“They wanted anyone who could come to come,” Kylie Baker Umatilla police administrator said. “They really didn’t know at that point what the scale of this event was going to be.”
Her department, Baker said, only had two or three officers on duty at the time. As one of those officers was the school resource officer, charged to look over Umatilla schools. That left Kennedy as the only person available to assist, Baker said.
“Basically, what happens from a law enforcement perspective, is once they get on scene at a major event like that, they check in with a command post,” Baker said. “Whatever the most immediate need is at that time, that’s what they get assigned for that event.”
Kennedy’s perimeter watch was with a pair of other officers from different departments.
Baker said it is uncommon for her department to send officers to locations as far away as the Richland Fred Meyer, which is more than 40 miles away.
“I’ve worked here about 10 years, and normally that’s not standard protocol,” Baker said. "But normally, we don’t really have five-scale events occurring in our area, fortunately. So, it doesn’t happen very often, but when agencies call and say ‘We need help,’ if we have someone available, we’ll definitely go.”
Baker said there were “definitely people from other departments in this area, as well” to assist.
