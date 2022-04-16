UMATILLA —Umatilla City Manager David Stockdale said hangups with the Federal Emergency Management Agency has delayed a $7.2 million project to replace the footbridge the city lost when the Umatilla River flooded in 2019 and 2020.
“They’ve been great to work with, but it’s been three steps forward and two steps back all along the way,” he said.
He said the agency has changed representatives frequently, leading to misunderstandings between it and the city. Stockdale said his office has had to submit and resubmit the same information, repeatedly. With the approval of FEMA, Stockdale said the city of Umatilla has a green light, and he announced a timeline.
Work on the bridge begins in July, with a demolition crew removing the demolished bridge from the Umatilla River. Pieces, which now exist either in the river or along the bank, will be taken from the area.
“That might take a month in July and August,” he said.
Actual construction, he added, will start in the winter of 2022-23, and completion will be in early fall the following year.
FEMA will provide $4.7 million for the project, Stockdale said, the state of Oregon will chip in $500,000 and the city will take out a $1 million loan to help cover the remaining amount.
“We did get some insurance proceeds, but they were very low, $100,000,” Stockdale said.
Fixing a water main that was part of the bridge adds another $1 million to the project, with $750,000 coming from FEMA and $250,000 from a state emergency grant
“The new bridge will be a significant improvement over the old one,” he said.
It will be about 140 feet longer in length, as the abutments will be set back farther on the shoreline than the ones on the old bridge. The new bridge also will be higher than the old one by 8 feet and have a “slow and steady arch,” he said.
“If the old bridge was at this elevation, it would not have been damaged by flood,” Stockdale said.
A steel-frame bridge, it will not require a mid-river pier support. This will remove a hazard from the river, which troubled recreationalists and created a damming effect during floods.
“We’re really excited about the enhancements,” he said, which also include a boat house, benches and information boards.
Stockdale said the old bridge was important to the community. A hundred students a day crossed the bridge to get to school. Other people crossed, too, as they walked downtown.
More improvements ahead
Stockdale said more is planned for both sides of the bridge.
The city obtained a recreational trails program grant from Oregon last year and plans to construct a new trail that will go from Powerline Road and loop down and connect to the new bridge.
“That will go in at the same time we are building the bridge,” he said.
Also in the works, thanks to a grant from the land and water conservation fund, is a playground, pavilion and sidewalks at Nugent Park. The trail and playground will meet federal standards for accessibility.
As the city recently installed a new restroom at the park and has made improvements to the nearby Little League field, Stockdale boasted the area is on its way to being something special.
