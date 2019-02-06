The Umatilla Police Department is still investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Sunday. Police Chief Darla Huxel said officers have determined that the wound was not self-inflicted, but they have yet to identify a suspect.
On Sunday, Feb. 3, officers responded to a home on Columbia Drive for reports of shots fired around midnight, and found that a 19-year-old man from Pendleton had already been taken to the hospital. He had gunshot wounds to his head, but they were not life-threatening.
Huxel said there were several people at a party at the residence, and that some were cooperating more than others.
She said police officers planned to meet with the victim on Tuesday, check on his medical status, and see if he had any additional information.
