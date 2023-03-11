 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Umatilla police didn't take sexual assault seriously; victim’s mom Googled the FBI

Umatilla police face $27M lawsuit after failing to investigate predator who violated 13-year-old girl

  • 0
umatillapolicenews_001.jpg
Buy Now

Officials with the Umatilla Police Department and city of Umatilla are defendants in a $27 million lawsuit after police did little to investigate the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

UMATILLA — Michael Wayne Lyon would meet young girls on social media, start chats with his signature greeting, “hi babygirl” and claim he was 15 years old.

That’s how the Florida man began his months long online grooming of a 13-year-old girl in Umatilla before he ultimately flew to Hermiston in 2018, picked her up from her house in the middle of the night, drove her to a hotel, sexually assaulted her and secretly filmed the abuse.

umatillapolicenews_002.jpg
Buy Now

The Comfort Inn & Suites near Hermiston was the hotel where a Florida man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old Umatilla girl in 2018, but Umatilla police didn’t go to the location to investigate, according to court testimony and records.
Threats and harassment

Some of the ongoing, online threats Michael Wayne Lyon made to the 13-year-old Umatilla girl after the sexual assault had occurred. He demanded she delete their chat messages and if she didn't, he threatened to harm her and her family.
Umatilla police hotel receipt.png

Had Umatilla police gone to the Comfort Inn & Suites after the reported sexual assault in 2018, they could have obtained the name of the man who rented the room where the assault of a 13-year-old girl had occurred. FBI agents two years later obtained the hotel registration invoice.
Michael Wayne Lyon

A photo of Michael Wayne Lyon when he was younger in the U.S. Navy. A federal jury in August 2022 in Portland found the Florida man guilty of the sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old Umatilla girl. He now is serving 25 years in prison for his crimes, which the FBI investigated after Umatilla police did little.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— East Oregonian managing editor Phil Wright contributed to this article.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred