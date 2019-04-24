Umatilla is looking to make changes to one of its biggest tools for economic development.
The city plans to reapply for its enterprise zone, removing Stanfield and Echo from its coverage and adding new land inside Umatilla’s urban growth boundary. The application would also request that hotels and motels be included as a possible use.
Enterprise zones offer the ability for certain industrial and manufacturing construction projects to receive a single three- to five-year exemption from property taxes. Vadata, a subsidiary of Amazon, has used Umatilla’s enterprise zone in the past.
On Wednesday Umatilla staff, city councilor Roak Ten Eyck and Mayor Mary Dedrick held a meeting with special districts affected by changes to Umatilla’s enterprise zone.
Community development director Tamra Mabbott said enterprise zones are the “name of the game” when it comes to economic development now, and it is difficult to get companies to even consider locating in a city that wouldn’t offer a tax break to help jump start cash flow for projects.
She said when Umatilla first applied for its enterprise zone the state had a cap on the number of zones available, which is why the city offered to include Echo and Stanfield industrial land in their zone. Now, however, “every city, every county and every port district could have their own.”
“(Echo and Stanfield) have loved being our partner, but as a matter of course, they have never used the incentive,” Mabbott said.
City manager David Stockdale said staff have met with Stanfield and Echo and he has given both cities an “open invitation” to use the assistance of Umatilla staff any time they might apply for their own enterprise zone in the future. But he said there were several benefits to keeping the zone Umatilla-only. It removes conflicts of interest from when the cities might be trying to woo the same project, keeps a more streamlined “one stop shop” experience for companies and allows Umatilla to add more of its own land to the zone.
To move the new zone forward, the city council will need to pass a resolution and Umatilla County and the Port of Umatilla would need to sign off on it. Representatives of both entities present at the meeting said they couldn’t speak for whether their board might grant approval, but did question if Umatilla would prefer them to be a co-sponsor or merely to consent to the creation of the new zone.
Stockdale said the city would be open to discussions about co-sponsorship, but would prefer to be the sole manager of the zone to simplify the process and make sure someone had the ultimate authority to make “hard decisions.” The city and county are still working through a disagreement over how Strategic Investment Program funds (related to another type of tax break) are being distributed.
Steve Potts, Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District chief, pointed out the problems enterprise zones cause for fire districts. When a project doesn’t pay property taxes for its first few years, that leaves no new money coming in to special districts like the fire district, which see an increased workload.
“It doesn’t matter when they come on the tax rolls, we’re responsible for protecting them from day one,” Potts said.
He was particularly concerned to hear that Umatilla wanted to include hotels and motels in addition to the standard list of industrial projects, as hotels are a high liability for fire departments.
He said he wasn’t legally allowed to charge a company for putting out a major fire on their project if they were inside the fire district. He suggested that any negotiations with a potential enterprise zone project include a request that the company make some sort of donation toward supporting fire protection for their project.
Stockdale said he understood where Potts was coming from, as the city was also on the hook for things like police protection for new projects. Part of Umatilla’s plan for its enterprise zone includes talking to incoming companies about how they might agree to support the community in other ways such as mentoring students in the schools. When it comes to the tax breaks, he said, “there are some risks cities are willing to absorb for longterm economic benefit.”
As Umatilla continues to work toward expanding its enterprise zone, the state legislature is working toward lessening the incentive’s allure. House Bill 2408, which has already passed the House, would require all projects built in enterprise zones to pay prevailing wage on construction.
Cities, including Umatilla, have opposed the bill because the higher wages would cancel out some, if not all, of the cash companies would save on property taxes as they get up and running — possibly driving those companies over state lines in search of better incentives. Legislators who support the bill point to the benefits to workers receiving a higher wage and argue that higher wages mean better-quality construction.
