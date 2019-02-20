The Umatilla Chamber of Commerce could take on a new look and a new relationship with the city in the near future.
The city of Umatilla’s contract with the chamber isn’t up for renewal until mid-2020, but City Manager David Stockdale said with all of the changes in leadership the city and chamber have both experienced in the past year he felt it might be “appropriate” to look at options for adjusting the chamber’s structure and funding.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity to discuss and review the existing contract,” he said.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the chamber board was invited to sit in on the council’s closed-door executive session to “conduct deliberations with persons designated by the governing body to negotiate real property transactions.” Stockdale also plans to attend the chamber’s board meeting on Thursday night.
The city currently gives the chamber half of its transient room tax funds (about $20,000-$25,000 per year) and has also given an additional $20,000 from the general fund this year. The city also provides in-kind services, most notably leasing the chamber’s building to the organization for $1 per year.
Stockdale told the East Oregonian that the relationship between the city and chamber has been great and they both share the same goals of promoting business development and the city in general. But the city’s relatively new community development department does “a lot of similar work” and he thought it was worth having some discussions to see if changes might help both entities use their resources more effectively.
Mark Ribich, president of the chamber board and a former city councilor, said the chamber feels “fairly secure” about the fact that its contract runs through 2020, and they are always open to discussion about ways to better partner with the city. He emphasized that while the city makes decisions about how much money it gives the chamber and whether it continues to lease the chamber’s building to them, the power to decide the chamber’s organizational structure ultimately resides with its board.
The Greater Hermiston Area Chamber of Commerce approached the Umatilla Chamber of Commerce last year, for example, about creating a regional chamber. Ribich said the chamber board ultimately decided to decline the offer for Hermiston’s chamber to essentially absorb Umatilla’s.
“We were concerned that the needs of the business community here would not be served,” he said.
However, he said the chamber would like to take a more regional approach in other ways.
The Umatilla Chamber was paid by Travel Oregon to run an official Oregon “welcome center” at its building, which draws daily visitors coming into Oregon. In 2017 Travel Oregon decided to move the welcome center to the SAGE Center in Boardman to also capture travelers on Interstate 84 coming from Idaho.
Ribich said while the change has meant fewer state-wide and west-side brochures on-site, the chamber has still been using the visitor center to promote Umatilla. They would like to become more of a Umatilla County welcome center, Ribich said, and allow other cities such as Hermiston and Stanfield to provide information and even hold events for visitors crossing the bridge from Washington.
The chamber’s building, located above the Columbia River in view of the bridge, is well-situated for a visitor center. Stockdale said he recognizes this, but he also called the city-owned building a less-than-ideal place for a chamber of commerce to be located.
“It’s odd to me to see a chamber so far off the beaten path from all the other businesses,” he said.
Stockdale also said as a newcomer to town he saw tremendous potential in the building and felt it was being underutilized. He suggested that the building could be used for small weddings, business meetings and other events at a low rental cost of $150 to $250 for a day. He said he thought that could be achieved even if the chamber of commerce stayed at that location.
Ribich told the East Oregonian he could see Stockdale’s point of view about most chambers of commerce being located closer to the city’s business center, but he felt that it was important the chamber also be able to act as a visitor center promoting Umatilla County assets to travelers.
On Tuesday at the start of the city council’s meeting, before its executive session, chamber director Kacie Evans shared a semi-annual report with the council.
She said since she was hired in January 2018 the chamber’s membership has grown from 31 to 51. She said the chamber provides a number of services for its members, including advocacy with the state, advertising in publications such as the Eastern Oregon Travel Guide, business trainings on topics such as social media use, ribbon cuttings, sponsorship opportunities and a quarterly newsletter. The chamber also hosted several events for the public, ranging from Landing Days and the Distinguished Citizen Awards to candidate forums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.