PENDLETON — Wells Fargo & Co. announced a $100,000 donation on Friday to aid in local relief efforts in Eastern Oregon, according to a press release from the organization.
The Wells Fargo Foundation will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross and $50,000 to Community Action Plan of Eastern Central Oregon for immediate needs, including shelter, meals, emotional support and assistance with rebuilding and recovery plans.
“Pendleton is very grateful for the generosity of Wells Fargo. This funding will help our hardest-hit citizens with immediate needs, such as temporary housing. Every dollar counts,” Pendleton Mayor John Turner said.
Customers who are experiencing hardship due to the storms can contact Wells Fargo at the number on their credit cards, debit cards or statements to discuss their options. Affected customers can also contact their banker by visiting their nearest Wells Fargo branch.
“Our hearts break for our neighbors struggling with the impact of recent storms,” said Tracy Curtis, Northern Oregon region bank president. “Wells Fargo is steadfast in helping communities in Eastern Oregon recover and rebuild.”
Customers who wish to donate to the American Red Cross for relief efforts may do so by making electronic donations through Zelle. To donate funds, go to the Wells Fargo mobile banking application, select “Send Money with Zelle.” Enter “American Red Cross” as the recipient and type the email address, donations@redcross.org, in the contact field. For more information, go to https://www.wellsfargo.com/zelledonation.
