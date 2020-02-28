ATHENA — The water in Athena is officially safe to use and is free of bacteria as of 9:40 a.m. Friday, City Recorder Nancy Parker confirmed.
The city had been on a boil water advisory since the night of Feb. 20 after tests showed the presence of coliform bacteria in the system, which is an indicator of other potential disease-carrying organisms being present.
Athena Public Works quickly flushed and chlorinated the system last week and tried to test the water on Wednesday, but a lab error rendered the results indeterminate.
The city attributed the contamination to the Umatilla River floods that impacted the region on Feb. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.