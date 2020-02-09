PENDLETON — The City of Pendleton started a volunteer cleanup effort Sunday morning to assist in the Riverside area.
The cleanup got underway at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in volunteering can go to the sign-in tent located on Highway 11 on the left side prior to Riverside Avenue. Volunteers will receive a vehicle permit to allow access into the neighborhood.
Instructions will be provided on how volunteers will help dispose of debris in the area, safety issues as well as needs in the area.
Also on Sunday, the Office of State Fire Marshal activated eight members of a Type 2 Incident Management Team to support the ongoing response to flooding in Eastern Oregon by Umatilla County Emergency Management, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, the Oregon State Police, the Oregon Department of Transportation, other state agencies and affected counties.
Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon for Umatilla, Union, and Wallowa counties, all impacted by rains, snow melt, and flooding.
The OSFM’s eight team members will be assisting the Umatilla County Emergency Operations Center with support in functional areas, including conducting community damage assessments, developing a plan for disaster recovery operations, ordering supplies and other logistics and organizing financial records.
The OSFM operates three incident management teams that provide comprehensive incident command to manage ongoing emergency operations.
The teams respond with resources mobilized by the governor for a conflagration, natural disaster, or other all-hazard emergency that exceeds the control and resources of local emergency responders.
