PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners took swift action Wednesday, awarding two emergency contracts and revising a development code as the county works to recover from the devastation brought by record flooding two weeks ago.
The county unanimously approved an emergency contract for $91,966 with Don Jackson Excavation to repair Dorothy Bridge on Walla Walla River Road, along with a $47,250 contract with Ryno Works to drill and blast 15,000 cubic yards of gravel for additional repair projects.
In addition to starting on its own construction, the board of commissioners also unanimously approved an amendment to the county’s development code to expedite the process for homeowners starting to make repairs to their properties.
Commissioner John Shafer said Wednesday’s quick action was “extremely important” as the county prioritizes returning the roads to accessible conditions for residents. In total, Shafer said estimated costs for county road and bridge repairs remains at $25 million.
“We’ve got roads that are passable now, but you better have a pickup,” he said, laughing.
Shafer said it was initially thought that Dorothy Bridge would need to be replaced completely, but Umatilla County Public Works Director Tom Fellows said at Wednesday’s meeting that if the project follows the pace already set by Don Jackson Excavation, it could be open and operational again by the end of next week.
The company already began work Tuesday on the project, Shafer said, with an understanding between the company and county that a formal contract would eventually be approved.
Don Jackson Excavation founder Don Jackson and his crews, along with Corey Thacker and his own excavation company, worked tirelessly for the city of Milton-Freewater during the floods in an effort to protect the levee from the rising waters.
“As far as I’m concerned, they saved that levee,” Shafer said. “They absolutely saved that levee.”
Drilling and blasting has been happening in the area for over a week now, and Shafer said there were nearly a hundred trucks that left Central Washington Asphalt near Milton-Freewater on Tuesday to travel down Highway 11 on delivery runs.
“It’s incredible. I was on Highway 11 and I kept seeing them coming and coming,” he said. “I was following one, another one was following me.”
However, the contract approved with Ryno Works of McCall, Idaho, will continue additional harvesting at a quarry pit on Highway 335 that belongs to the Oregon Department of Transportation but has been authorized for the county’s project. Extracting from this location will shorten the distance traveled for deliveries, Shafer said, cutting down on fuel and time costs in return.
The shorter haul for deliveries should help the county’s road department, which has been working on the roads seven days a week alongside a crew of six public works employees from Columbia County.
“I’m in awe of our road department right now,” Shafer said. “They’ve been working so many hours. Everybody has.”
According to Fellows, Ryno Works has handled the drilling and blasting for the last two projects contracted by the county and have been accommodating to its emergency construction needs in recent weeks.
“They do a superb job and actually pulled off from one of their other projects to come do ours on very short notice,” Fellows said. “Matter of fact, they moved in and started drilling within 24 hours of when I called them.”
Wednesday’s amendment to the development code eliminates the requirement for homeowners within an “exclusive farm use/grazing forest zone” to go through the usual process for requesting an addition, alteration or replacement of a dwelling on their property if they were impacted by the floods.
“It would result in, if someone had a dwelling that was destroyed by a natural hazard or fire, they would come to us for a permit and we would simply issue a zoning permit over the counter rather than going through the six- to eight-week process of a land use decision,” Waldher said.
The amended code works in tandem with the emergency waiver of permit fees for dwelling alterations or replacements that the county issued last week. According to Waldher, those permits are usually as much as $250 each.
“Things are hard enough for them right now as it is without all these things. If we can just take something as simple as that off their plate and let them not have to worry about paying this or paying that,” Shafer said. “They have to rebuild their homes, and we get that.”
These zones are legislated by the state, Waldher said, so all homeowner projects within them must still abide by state statutes. Residences outside these zones were already exempt from needing a land use decision. Waldher stressed that this only applies to those who live in an unincorporated area of the county, and that those within incorporated city limits should reach out to their own municipal planning departments if they have permit questions.
While the altered development code should make things easier on those impacted by the floods, Waldher noted that he’s heard a lot of people wondering why any permits are needed during a time like this.
“It’s a requirement for us to be able to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program,” Waldher said. “If the county doesn’t have permits for projects done now, it may impact its ability to receive funding from (Federal Emergency Management Agency) after another natural disaster in the future.”
