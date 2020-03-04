UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock drove north up Highway 11 on the afternoon of Feb. 26.
“It’s weird, you look out now at the Walla Walla and you almost can forget what happened,” Murdock said, glancing out the window of his truck toward the Walla Walla River.
It’s been nearly a month since snowmelt and rainfall swelled the region’s rivers beyond their banks and bursted through properties on Feb. 6, carving out new channels and leaving wreckage in their wake.
On the surface, the water has receded and the county appears to be returning to normal. But the destruction left by the powerful flood waters will cost the county about $25 million in necessary repairs.
Funding packages have been proposed or granted by the state to assist businesses and those dealing with personal property damages and Pendleton’s levee repairs. However, crews with Umatilla County Public Works have been working tirelessly to patch and restore roads throughout the county without the guarantee of supplemental funding.
“We’re moving forward and we’re making progress,” Umatilla County Public Works Director Tom Fellows said on Tuesday. “I can’t say how close we are to reaching the finish line, but we’re making headway.”
All of the county’s roads are now open, Fellows said, and even those that fared the worst, such as Walla Walla River and Mill Creek roads, are at least somewhat passable as of Tuesday.
The progress is thanks to the more than 30 public works employees, not including office staff, who worked around the clock and through the weekends in the immediate aftermath of the floods. With the department overburdened with projects, Columbia County, Washington, also sent six of its own employees to help with repairs.
Umatilla County commissioners John Shafer and Bill Elfering are at the National Association of Counties legislative conference in Washington, D.C., meeting with federal legislative staff and Federal Emergency Management Agency this week in hopes of getting closer to securing federal funds for the repairs.
While the road department’s schedule is returning to normal, Fellows said crews this week are primarily working along the Umatilla River to reinforce its banks that were breached and washed away. A few crews remain focused on the Walla Walla River area, he said, while another was working on constructing a temporary bridge at Harris Park so that vehicles and equipment can be brought in for repair work.
Harris Park, which is the county’s only park, is located on the south fork of the Walla Walla River just over a dozen miles southeast of Milton-Freewater and wasn’t even reachable until road repairs were completed last week.
“The park is a bit of a mess, but it’s not totally discouraging,” Fellows said.
Fellows said the park fortunately didn’t suffer any damage to its structures, but it still didn’t have access to power and its well used for drinking water isn’t operational. Though there’s a lot of work to be done, Fellows isn’t condemning the campsite for the year.
“I’m still optimistic we can at least get campers out there by the end of camping season,” Fellows said.
Damage to roads and bridges has made it difficult for the county to even get the necessary equipment to make repairs to the most impacted areas, but Fellows said the biggest problem has been people’s curiosity.
Signs have been placed in some of the county’s worst areas advising against traffic except for residents who need to reach their homes. But people seemingly haven’t listened.
“What they don’t realize is they’re just in the way,” he said. “I get it, everyone wants to know what’s going on, but all they’re doing is getting in the way of us getting our work done.”
Last week, Murdock opted to bring his personal truck rather than his county car for a tour of Mill Creek Road, and it’s a good thing he did.
“The operative term is we’re making the road passable again,” Murdock said, laughing as his truck bounced and rocked choppily over a jagged stretch of road that had recently been covered with fresh brown dirt and rocks. “And this is passable.”
Murdock said many of the worst patches that had been lain with dirt and rocks were practically entirely new roads after the floods had washed away the surface that had once sat beneath.
“It’s not pretty up there, but it’s better at least,” Fellows said.
Though the most impacted stretches of Mill Creek Road rest in Umatilla County, the road can only be accessed by going through Walla Walla, Washington, which has separately been dealing with a busted municipal water line in the area.
With the rural road cramped for space and still littered with debris, Umatilla County Public Works has pulled its equipment and focus from the road so the city of Walla Walla can deal with those repairs, and plans to return later, Fellows said.
The county’s crews had already vacated Mill Creek Road when Murdock toured it last week. The reopened roads had welcomed residents back to their homes, and some were busy hauling wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of debris from their yards, while others had contracted private companies to help with large-scale repairs.
A couple of miles down the road, Murdock found an outlet to turn his truck around and head home. Driving along the river, each stretch of road offered a different look at the devastation that remains nearly a month later.
On one stretch, a group of upturned trees bundled together to form a mess of mangled roots just off the road, while a small shed sat smashed in half by a fallen tree on another.
“Some of this is going to take years to recover,” Murdock said, glancing out the window of his truck toward the Walla Walla River.
