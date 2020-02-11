UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County is asking for people impacted by the floods to report all damage through its online portal by Thursday at noon, according to a press release.
“It’s extremely important that our community members assist each other in getting damage reports submitted,” said Umatilla County Undersheriff Jim Littlefield. “If your neighbor doesn’t have internet access, or has a hard time getting around, walk over there with your mobile phone. Take some photos and use the website to walk them through the process.”
This information will be used to demonstrate the widespread impacts to the community and to request additional financial support from the federal government, however, those impacted should still report damages to their insurance companies as well, the release said.
The release advises to take time-stamped photos with notes and to collect receipts of anything damaged. Damages should then be reported to insurance companies, and then submitted through the county's online portal: https://tinyurl.com/w4838tq.
A webpage with flood information and resources has been set up on the county's website, co.umatilla.or.us, and updates will continue to be posted to the Facebook page of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
For those looking to donate, the release said Community Action Plan of East Central Oregon (CAPECO) is collecting donations for Pendleton and all of Umatilla County, while the Blue Mountain Community Foundation is collecting donations in the Milton-Freewater area.
