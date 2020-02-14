ELGIN — Despite dealing with its own flooding after severe weather last week, Elgin residents have come together to help the flood relief efforts in Pendleton.
Elgin residents have donated enough items to fill about a third of a 30-foot trailer outside the Cowboy's and Angles restaurant.
"Elgin is full of good people who just want to help each other out," donation organizer Dave Fuhrman said.
Fuhrman started collecting items Tuesday and storing them in the trailer, which the local Lion's Club provided. Donations include clothing, bedding, furniture, food, cleaning supplies and pet supplies. Fuhrman on Facebook stated there remains a need for coffee pots, toasters, everyday household items and baby formula.
Fuhrman also has collected $100 in person to to purchase additional items. There also is the "Umatilla County Disaster Relief Fund" on the fundraising website gofundme.com. As of Friday morning, the fund has received $2,060 toward its $5,000 goal.
