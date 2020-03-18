UMATILLA COUNTY — Led by contributions from Northwest Farm Credit Services and Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau, Oregon Farm Bureau has established a relief fund for victims of the recent flooding in Umatilla County, according to a press release from the farm bureau.
"Rural Oregonians help our neighbors in times of need. We set up this fund as a way to support local farm and ranch families who were most impacted by the devastating floods,” said Paul Goodwin, president of Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau.
Any Umatilla County resident who makes a substantial amount of their livelihood from agriculture and whose agricultural operation suffered uncompensated loss from the recent flooding may apply.
The current intent is to provide grants of up to $2,500 to help those who demonstrate uncovered losses (meaning losses not covered by insurance, or other public or private relief funds). Once requests for funds are received and evaluated, the range may be adjusted.
An advisory committee made up of local farmers, ranchers and a Northwest Farm Credit Services representative from Umatilla and Morrow counties will review applications for aid. The task force chair is Paul Goodwin, president of Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau.
The application can be found at OregonFB.org/flood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.