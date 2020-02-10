PENDLETON — With recovery efforts now underway in parts of Umatilla County affected by floodwater, the Blue Mountain Community Foundation is looking to help relief and recovery efforts.
The foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, is partnering with local governments — cities, towns and counties — and offering its services as a charitable option for people who wish to support relief and disaster efforts in Walla Walla, Umatilla and Columbia counties in the Blue Mountain region.
“Over the weekend, I was contacted by several people wanting to make a donation to help local relief and recovery efforts,” said Kari Isaacson, executive director. “We created this fund, so it gives people a charitable option so they can give to us if they want to do immediate relief or long-term recovery.”
Isaacson said long-term recovery is a little challenging to describe at the moment, since it’s unclear what that will ultimately look like.
“Local governments, the towns, the cities in the county need need some kind of a way for people that want to be helpful to do so by making a charitable gift,” she said.
“A lot of the local governments aren't set up to either accept them or really can't. And so we've set this up so that if people want to give to support efforts in Pendleton, they may do so by making a gift to the fund.”
Isaacson said donations can be made to specific communities by writing on the check in the memo line where they’d like the funds to be used.
“If someone said they wanted their gift to support a specific town, we would do everything we can to make it happen,” she said.
Donations to the fund are eligible for charitable income tax deductions. The Blue Mountain Community Foundation, based in Walla Walla, serves both Washington and Oregon.
