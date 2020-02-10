UMATILLA COUNTY — Floods that devastated the region at the end of last week and through the weekend are all but gone as of Monday morning.
Flood warnings were lifted throughout the entire region Sunday and slowly people who were evacuated are returning to their homes to assess the damages.
The Northwest River Forecast Center recorded the Touchet River near Walla Walla slightly above action stage at 10.13 feet as of 8:30 a.m. Monday. Levels have fallen belong action stages along the Umatilla River, with the forecast center recording the river in Pendleton at 8.79 feet and at 5.54 feet near Gibbon at 8 a.m.
The National Weather Service is forecasting dry and partly to mostly cloudy weather through Monday and Tuesday. Areas of snow and rain are forecast in the mountains on Wednesday with more expected to come during the weekend, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.