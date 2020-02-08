The Umatilla River spilled its banks this week, causing widespread damage across the county and displacing a number of residents from their homes and property. Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Friday in Umatilla County, and emergency declarations were made in a number of communities in the county.
