PENDLETON — This month’s flood has done millions of dollars of damage and displaced residents from their homes, but it’s also touching people who live nowhere close to the flood zone.
Gov. Kate Brown toured Keystone RV Co. and Cor-Tek on Friday, two McKennon Road businesses that were forced to shut down their manufacturing operations once floodwaters breached the nearby levee and flooded their facilities.
Leaders at both businesses vowed to repair the damage done to their buildings and resume production, but the companies are each devising ways to protect employees until they can return to work.
Jeff Runels, Keystone president and CEO, said the damaged production facility was a “workhorse,” before it was flooded with mud and debris, responsible for building three different products for the travel trailer company.
The area around the facility was bustling on Friday afternoon, but it was from heavy equipment moving damaged trailers through the mud.
Runels said Keystone will have to scrap about 150 flood-damaged trailers, but he’s more concerned about what will happen to employees.
Pendleton’s second largest employer, the Indiana-based Keystone employs about 700 people in Oregon and 250 people at the damaged facility.
Runels said 50 employees were moved to a parts and lamination facility that was undamaged by the flood. The rest won’t be able to come into work, but Runels said they will be paid $500 per week for up to three months while Keystone sorts through the damage.
Even though one of Keystone’s key facilities has been knocked out of operation, Runels expects to restore it.
“We will gut it and put it back together,” he said.
But despite some optimism that Keystone will be able to resume business as usual, Runels still has some concerns.
Situated between the Umatilla River and a railroad crossing, Runels wants to make sure the city repairs the levee because workers are often left waiting for extended periods of time while trains are crossing.
Keystone’s neighbor to the west, Cor-Tek is in a more tenuous position.
Known as Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe Co. until it was purchased by the Illinois-based Atkore International Group in August, Cor-Tek employs about 60 people to manufacture PVC electrical conduit.
By the end of the flooding, Cor-Tek plant manager Larry Hughes said the flood had muddied the floors and damaged the specialized equipment the company uses to make its products.
Hughes said an early estimate pegs the damage at $14 million and it will take months of lead time to replace the facility’s manufacturing equipment.
Hughes worried that there may not be enough work for employees in Pendleton before the factory comes back online, and Cor-Tek is considering temporarily transferring some personnel to another Atkore facility in Eugene.
Hughes said Cor-Tek was in the midst of a $1.7 million expansion, and despite the setback from the flood, the company plans to stay in Pendleton and reopen the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.