SALEM — Going into Day 2 of the bicameral GOP walkout, Gov. Kate Brown decided to take a key piece of the $11.7 million flood relief package for Northeast Oregon and fund it herself rather than wait for the Legislature to reconvene.
The governor announced Wednesday that Business Oregon was awarding Pendleton $1.8 million from the state’s special public works fund for emergency repairs to the Zone 2 levee, which protects Keystone RV Co., Cor-Tek, and the city’s sewer treatment plant.
Although technically a loan, a press release from the governor’s office states that the loan will accrue no interest and has no repayment expectations. Instead, Business Oregon will request money from the state’s general fund to cover the cost whenever lawmakers return to Salem.
"I have been clear since the flooding happened that I am dedicated to making sure the people of the Umatilla Basin receive much-needed recovery support from the state, and that it be made available as quickly as possible,” Brown said in a statement. “This levee funding is a stopgap measure to make sure that residents in the Umatilla Basin don't have to worry that the coming spring will add insult to injury.”
Fearing the area would reflood once the Umatilla River rose again in the spring, the city immediately began repairs on the levee after the flood with the hope that the cost would be backfilled by the state or federal government.
Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett admitted the city took a risk when it started repairs on the levee before securing funding, and he was grateful for the governor recognizing the impact the flooding had on local jobs and taking action.
The governor’s office announced the state would provide a flood relief package late last week, only to see Republicans in the Oregon Senate walk out over cap-and-trade legislation on Monday and Republicans in the House of Representatives follow suit on Tuesday.
Although Brown bypassed the Legislature for levee repairs, there is still nearly $10 million left in the package that the governor’s office says needs to be approved by the Legislature before it can be dispersed.
The rest of the package includes $4 million for expedited purchase and installation of manufactured homes, $2 million for long-term housing development, $1.5 million for business recovery, and $850,000 to Milton-Freewater for recovery and emergency relief.
While Pendleton gets some of its relief, the move didn’t alleviate the conflict between Brown the GOP.
"That commitment doesn't change with Republican lawmakers' decision to walk away from their jobs and from the needs of this community, which is struggling to move forward after a devastating disaster,” she said. “When legislators deny quorum and shut down government, it puts critical state funding in jeopardy — and not just for flooding relief. This is important work; Oregonians are counting on us."
In their own press release, Senate Republicans accused Brown of backtracking on her previous statements.
“I’m not sure why the governor withheld this funding for two weeks,” Senate Minority Leader Herman Baertschiger said. “But no matter what the politics are in the building, it’s the right thing to do.”
