PENDLETON — The Umatilla River claimed a new part of Pendleton as its own last week, and the city, county and state are still reckoning with the fallout.
Although the waters had long since receded, the evidence was still there when Gov. Kate Brown visited the breached levee by Keystone RV Co. and Cor-Tek on Friday.
A truncated stormwater pipe once firmly located underground sat listlessly behind Brown as she delivered remarks to Portland TV news crews. City Engineer Tim Simons pointed to a scraggle of gnarled trees below the heavily eroded bank and told the governor that was where the levee used to start.
Officially known as the Pendleton Zone 2 levee, the city of Pendleton is seeking $1.8 million from the state to fix the levee, at least until the Federal Emergency Management Agency agrees to reimburse the city’s costs. The Zone 2 levee is comprised of several segments that start west of Interstate 84 and extends all the way to Birch Creek.
After comforting a crying co-manager at Riverview Mobile Home Estates, another area hard hit by the rising river, Brown argued that the damage enacted by the flood went beyond infrastructure.
“We just had a very solid revenue forecast this week,” she said. “I’m confident that we can provide the resources at least temporarily to make sure the levees get rebuilt. I think it’s important that we keep people in the (Oregon) Capitol working on solutions because honestly it’s not just the levees, it’s housing. These folks did not have insurance, probably this whole park. We’ve got to figure out housing for them and I’m hoping the state can step up with a solution.”
The city isn’t waiting for confirmation to begin work on the levee. On Thursday, the city council granted city staff authority to spend what they need to repair the levee, with the hope that outside help will come.
In an interview after the tour, Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said the city was on a time crunch to repair the levee before river waters rose again in the spring.
Patterson said the city is optimistic the state will offer financial assistance, but the decision would still have to navigate its way through Salem politics.
“We’re just going on faith that someone is going to help us pay for it,” he said.
A substandard levy
While the Zone 1 levee system that covers most of downtown Pendleton to the Eastern Oregon Corrections Facility came out of the historic flooding relatively unscathed, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Zone 2 on the western side of the city to Rieth Road did not.
According to Jeffrey Henon of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it hadn’t been maintained to federal standards since 2011, which means there is no opportunity for federal reimbursement through the Rehabilitation and Inspection Program.
“The principal reason the RIP exists is to ensure that flood control works continue to provide reliable protection, so that people’s lives, communities, and improved property are protected from floods,” states a document from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said that Zone 2 was developed to hold strong against discharge flowing at 16,000 cubic feet per second. But last week’s flooding reached more than 22,000 cf/s.
“We have a level of protection we want the levees to provide,” Henon said. “The entity responsible for maintaining them must keep them up to receive federal dollars.”
The Corps database currently lists Umatilla County as the agency responsible for maintaining Zone 2. But Umatilla County officials aren’t so sure of that, since the originally responsible Umatilla County Water Control District became defunct around 2010.
“It’s still a legal entity, (but) it is no longer working,” said county attorney Doug Olsen. “Due to resignations and other reasons, the board did not have enough members to operate.”
He added that under statute, responsibility of maintenance fell to the Board of Commissioners.
“I just found out the day before yesterday that it is a county-zoned levee,” County Commissioner John Shafer told the East Oregonian on Friday.
He said that the city of Pendleton is aiding with levee repairs along the industrial zone area, while the county is working to restore the areas of levee downstream.
“Right now, we have crews on the levee. They’re going to have it done in about two weeks, where it will be secure enough to hold water,” Shafer said. “We’ll want to certify the levee and get it up to USACE compliance.”
Patterson was diplomatic in explaining why the city was leading the effort to repair a levee that lies within the county’s jurisdiction. He said the city had more experience in working on levees, and since the structure was within city limits and protects both the city’s sewer treatment plant and two major employers, the city felt compelled to take action.
Shafer added there is a possibility of partial reimbursement from FEMA for the county’s ongoing repairs, which are being paid for through the general fund.
But he said they can’t bank on that happening.
“I’ve not yet seen the numbers and to be honest, it kind of scares me,” he said.
———
Reporter Alex Castle contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.