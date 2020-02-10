PENDLETON — It’s a yearly tradition: Eastern Oregon leaders trek to Salem to make the case for the laws and appropriations they think will help their communities.
This year, local officials are adding an unanticipated issue to their pitch — flood relief.
Mayor John Turner, City Manager Robb Corbett, and City Engineer Tim Simons are a part of a Pendleton contingent traveling to Salem to support a bill that would help the city expand its urban growth boundary. But while they are in the capital, the group also met with the governor’s office Monday afternoon to go over the damage and propose a way for the state to help repair flood damage.
Pendleton isn’t the only government bending the state’s ear.
Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation spokesman Chuck Sams said Board of Trustees at-large member Corinne Sams was in Salem to speak about the Indian Child Welfare Act, but she was also using the opportunity to update legislators on the flood damage to the reservation and thank the governor’s office for the state’s search and rescue help.
Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock was in Salem for an Association of Oregon Counties conference, and besides pressing the issue with lawmakers, Murdock said he was finding that other county governments were receptive to helping Umatilla County get back on its feet.
All three governments declared a state of emergency Friday with the hope that it would lead to federal funding that would help cover the costs of recovery.
County Commissioner John Shafer said he went up in a helicopter Monday to get a sense of the damage waged by last week’s flood, which affected the Umatilla River and several other waterways.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said.
Whole sections of roads and bridges were washed away as a result of the flood, and a Umatilla County levee in west Pendleton led to major flooding at the Keystone RV Co. and Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe Co.
Turner said it’s important to get the levee fixed to protect the two major employers. According to a city study in 2019, the factories collectively employed 777 people.
“There’s people who don’t have a job to go to today,” he said.
Turner said the city’s proposal is to have the state front the money for the levee repairs, with the city later reimbursing them with funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
That’s not the only solution the city is exploring.
Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said the city is hosting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to review the damage done to the levee.
Patterson said he hopes the review will result in a damage estimate and an answer for whether that section of the levee could be added to the Corps’ Rehabilitation and Inspection Program, which could help with the cost of repairs.
Patterson said the city’s levee is already in the program, and the Corps could help make some post-flood fixes.
Although the city’s levee was never breached, water seeped through at several points, including a seepage that flooded the East Oregonian‘s parking lot.
But the damaged infrastructure extends far past Pendleton’s levees.
Shafer said the cost of replacing the destroyed Thorn Hollow Bridge is an estimated at $5 million alone. Based on the county’s experience dealing with FEMA after the McKay Creek floods last year, the agency’s funding limit is a little over $7 million.
Even with the funding gap, Shafer said he hopes their experience with the process will make it easier.
“We know how to navigate the waters better now,” he said. “We just wish we didn’t have to navigate it so often.”
Shafer said the county is conducting assessments to figure out how much money repairs will cost them.
Although much of the work is focused on public property, the county is also asking residents to fill out a form detailing flood damage to private property. The form can be found on the county website, and submissions are due by noon on Thursday.
