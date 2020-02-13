Volunteer-led Team Rubicon returns to Umatilla County

PENDLETON — Team Rubicon, a national nonprofit organization aimed at using disaster response as a means to reintegrate American military veterans back into civilian life, is on the ground in the region to help with flooding recovery efforts.

According to the Umatilla Flood Joint Information Center, 40 volunteers are in Umatilla County with their priority being damage assessment. Once the assessment is complete more intense recovery work will begin.

The operation is expected to last 14 days.

Working in conjunction with state and local authorities, Team Rubicon volunteers will conduct site surveys and debris management in the homes in the communities affected by the recent flooding. Team Rubicon will help the county map the disaster, while also assisting with spontaneous volunteer management. Team Rubicon performs its services at no cost to those affected, thanks to the generosity of donors.

“Team Rubicon volunteers responded to Umatilla County in April 2019 due to flooding. We are eager to return and begin assisting these communities immediately as our teams are ready to put their skills to work,” said Stephanie Bishop, public information officer with Team Rubicon. “While volunteers are helping in Umatilla, there will also be additional volunteers in the Walla Walla, Washington, area doing recon to determine how to assist in their community.”

— East Oregonian