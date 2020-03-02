ELGIN — The severe flooding that struck Umatilla County almost a month ago did more than leave many homeowners with devastating home and property damage. It also put thousands of horses, cattle, sheep and goats at risk of starving by destroying hay and pastureland.
Fortunately, none of this livestock has been lost to famine, and people like the husband and wife team of Ryan and Amanda Tsiatsos of La Grande are doing their best to keep this from happening.
The couple is among close to 50 livestock owners who are donating hay to help livestock in Umatilla County and the southern edge of Southeast Washington. Ryan and Amanda on Sunday donated 111 bales of hay to Emergency Equipment Solutions. The Burns-based nonprofit, a public safety disaster preparedness and relief organization, is leading an effort to get as much hay as possible to farmers and ranchers in Umatilla County in need of assistance.
The hay the Tsiatsos family donated weighed about four tons and was worth between $600 and $800.
“We had some extra hay and we could either sell it or give it away,’’ Ryan Tsiatsos said. “We gave it to them because they needed it, it was an easy choice to make.’’
Ryan Tsiatsos spent about 90 minutes helping Emergency Equipment Solutions load the hay onto trailers early Sunday afternoon before it was taken immediately to Umatilla County. The hay was provided to some of the 107 livestock owners who have notified EES that they are in urgent need of hay, fencing or both. To date these livestock owners have been provided with 370 tons of hay. To say that farmers and ranchers are grateful for the assistance they are receiving is a profound understatement.
“We delivered two tons of hay to one rancher (about a week ago) and he literally broke down and cried,’’ said Valerie O’Dai, senior disaster relief coordinator for Emergency Equipment Solutions.
The donated hay EES is delivering is helping stave off starvation for more than a thousand farm animals. O’Dai fears, though, many others are at risk. She explained that many farm animals ran to higher ground outside their owners’ land when the flood hit. Some were able to escape because flood waters tore down fences and others were set free by landowners who opened gates to let their animals run to safety. Unfortunately, a number of animals have not returned, so their status is uncertain.
“Many are unaccounted for,’’ said O’Dai, a Union County resident.
She fears that some, including horses, may be suffering from poor nutrition while on their own. O’Dai said horses normally eat 15 to 20 pounds of hay a day and that the grasses they are eating in its place is not filling a void.
“There are not enough nutrients in the grasses (they are eating),’’ O’Dai said.
Some of the farmers and ranchers receiving hay thought they were in good shape in terms of their hay stock in the week following the flood. Then much of their hay suddenly became moldy, making it a threat to horses and sheep. O’Dai said mold can quickly kills horses and sheep but is not nearly as big a threat to cows and goats.
Mold in hay surfaced as an issue two weeks ago, O’Dai said, when there was a temperature spike in Umatilla County. This sharp rise sparked mold growth in hay that was still damp.
Today 100 tons of hay is needed to make sure that livestock owners do not lose any animals to starvation. O’Dai explained this amount would get livestock owners to May when hay will be more plentiful after first cuttings and farmers and ranchers have had enough time to develop alternatives means of getting hay.
“We want to sustain them until then,’’ O’Dai said.
People who want to make donations of hay or funds can contact Emergency Equipment Solutions via email at emergencyequpmentsolutions@yahoo.com. EES also has accounts at Wells Fargo and Bank of Eastern Oregon where donations can be made. Those making donations to accounts at these banks should specify that they want their donations to help with Umatilla County flooding.
EES volunteers are helping livestock owners with fencing issues by trying to salvage the fencing they lost to the flood. New fencing is being purchased when old fencing can not be salvaged.
O’Dai oversaw and helped organize the hay pick up Sunday in La Grande. Those who also assisted with the pickup, in addition to Tsiatsoses, were Valerie O’Dai’s husband, Mick, the husband and wife team of Rick and Laurie Harvey of Milton-Freewater, and Doug Stratton of La Grande. Stratton said that in an age in which society as a whole is often perceived as selfish, it is remarkable how people come out of the woodwork to assist those in need when a tragedy like the Umatilla County flooding occurs.
“It proves our humanity. When there is a need, people respond,’’ Stratton said.
