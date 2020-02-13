PENDLETON — When disaster strikes, Joe S. Merritt thinks tow companies don’t get their due.
The owner of Frankie’s Towing said his company originally responded to last week’s flood at the request of the Pendleton Police Department, which Frankie’s has a contract with.
But after finishing the initial job, Frankie’s stayed on the scene and continued to volunteer its time towing cars that stalled out while trying to drive through the floodwater.
Merritt said that Frankie’s ultimately ended up fishing seven cars out of the water, and transported a group of children to safety to boot.
The effort to help Pendleton and the rest of Eastern Oregon recover from the Umatilla River flooding is being supported by scores of volunteers. But local businesses and organizations are also contributing to the recovery effort.
McLaughlin Landscaping President Greg McLaughlin was taken aback by the damage the flood did.
“It’s almost surreal what is going on here,” he said.
Since the flood receded, McLaughlin said he’s been sending small crews of workers out to Riverside each day to clear debris with heavy equipment.
The company is donating its employees and resources for the cleanup, and McLaughlin admitted it’s a balancing act trying to weigh the needs of the community with the needs of the business.
But winter is the slow season for the landscaping industry, and McLaughlin said it wants to continue what it’s doing.
“It’s just part of the company’s mission,” he said.
Arne Swanson, the owner of Arne’s Sewer and Septic Service, said the business typically donates port-a-potties during times of disaster, and Arne’s is providing them on a case-by-case for the floods.
The flood also means septic service is in high demand.
Swanson said the company’s service area stretches through much of Umatilla and Morrow counties, and many rural residents rely on septic systems instead of relying on a municipal sewer system.
While Pendleton, Echo, and Weston were all subject to heavy flooding, some of the hardest hit areas were outside incorporated cities.
While Arne’s is usually responding to about a dozen clients during a normal business period, Swanson said his company is now responding to as many as 250 customers who have seen their septic systems damaged by the flood.
The flooding has been severe enough that it has forced some people out of their houses, and some organizations are expanding their services to meet the needs of the temporarily homeless.
According to a press release, the Salvation Army has delivered hundreds of meals to people displaced by the flood and those working in flood recovery.
That’s in addition to dozens of vouchers the Salvation Army has distributed to displaced residents that allows them to buy gasoline for their vehicles and receive free clothes through the Salvation Army’s Pendleton thrift store.
