MILTON-FREEWATER — The city of Milton-Freewater has declared a state of emergency and issued mandatory evacuations of everything east of Highway 11 and South Main Street, City Manager Linda Hall said in a voicemail to the East Oregonian.
According to the message, there isn’t “massive” flooding within the city’s limits but the city is being proactive due to areas along Walla Walla River Road being “devastated by several breaks in the levee.”
There are crews currently working to maintain the levee and the city has established three shelters at the Mac-Hi gymnasium, Ferndale Elementary School, and the Community Building.
Hall said in the message the city had asked for the American Red Cross to send volunteers to help staff their shelters.
