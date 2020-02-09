PENDLETON — A Umatilla County woman reported missing earlier this weekend was found dead Sunday, according to a press release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Janet Tobkin Conley, 62, was located on Sunday morning on the Bar M Ranch property by searchers and neighbors from the area. It appears she was swept away by rushing water, the release said.
“Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Ms. Conley in this difficult time,” said Sgt. Dwight Johnson, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office incident commander.
Volunteers from the Umatilla County Search and Rescue, as well as resources from the Oregon Air National Guard began searching the area for Conley on Saturday.
Conley was reported missing from Bobsled Lane in the Bar M Ranch area of rural Umatilla County. She last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bar M Ranch area. Neighbors discovered she was missing Friday morning around 7 a.m. and she was reported missing to UCSO on Saturday morning.
Damage to transportation systems have impacted the ability for many residents to evacuate. Oregon Air National Guard and Umatilla County Search and Rescue volunteers are still working in flood impacted areas to assist residents who wish to evacuate from their homes.
