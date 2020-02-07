PENDLETON — The Oregon Army National Guard confirmed Friday afternoon that at least 10 people have been rescued across the county.
A family of four stranded in a home in Thorn Hollow was rescued Thursday night. Between two and seven emergency personnel who were stranded during the rescue process were evacuated from the area by the National Guard at 8 a.m. Friday, according to State of Oregon Search and Rescue Coordinator Scott Lucas.
Lucas said that while the rescue helicopter was en route back to Salem, they rescued at least two other people from roadways and four dogs. He was unsure of exact locations within the county.
"They're standing by to assist," he said.
There are between 20 and 30 soldiers aiding in rescue operations in the area.
Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer said Friday morning the county joined the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the city of Weston in declaring an emergency. Pendleton also made a similar declaration and Echo was expected to follow suit.
"We've seen better days," Shafer said.
Interstate 84 remains closed in both directions between Hermiston and Pendleton, and to trucks between Pendleton and Ontario westbound as floodwaters continue to head south and road shoulders fill with traffic. Other major roadways are also experiencing closures.
The city of Pendleton will remain in a major flood stage until at least Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said Friday morning. The Umatilla River crested at 19.8 feet Thursday night between 9-10 p.m.
“This is certainly a very rare event,” said meteorologist Marc Austin.
Austin said those who evacuated should avoid returning to their homes until Saturday or possibly Sunday morning.
Flood stages and precipitation
In Gibbon, east of Pendleton, a secondary flood crest is anticipated in the Umatilla River. River forecasts from the weather service show water is rising to 12 feet and discharge is occurring at more than 10,500 cubic feet per second today, but it is forecasted to lower by tomorrow.
Austin said the crest will likely result in continual rising waters in the Northeast Riverside Avenue area Friday afternoon.
Along the Touchet River, close to Milton-Freewater, a secondary major flood crest is also occurring. Water is expected to rise up to 18 feet today, and discharge at more than 15,000 cubic feet per second today, reaching historical records, according to the Northwest River Forecast website.
Surrounding areas
The effects of the flood differ from community to community, but the county government is sending out resources to many of them.
Shafer said that the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is summoning its marine deputies to help out people in the Rieth area, west of Pendleton. The sheriff's office stated this afternoon they are aware that families are stranded across the county.
Further north, Shafer said Athena only received minor flooding but Weston was not as lucky.
Shafer said the flooding was extensive in Weston, although water levels appear to be dropping.
Power outages
Umatilla Electric Cooperative said Friday afternoon that work to restore power in the eastern parts of the county is being hampered by floodwaters.
Currently, the company has 33 members out along the South Fork of the Walla Walla River and 56 out along Bingham Road and the upper Umatilla River.
They do not know when power will be restored to the areas. Pacific Power has also cut power to some areas in the county.
"What's mostly happened is there are some areas where flooding has pretty much swamped the poles," said Pacific Power spokesperson Tom Gauntt.
— This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
