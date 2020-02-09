PENDLETON — One lane of westbound Interstate 84 reopened Sunday evening east of Interstate 82, according to a press release from Oregon Department of Transportation.
The road was initially closed because of high water and road damage.
Westbound travelers can continue on the freeway between Exits 188 and 182, with no detour off Interstate 84 for westbound traffic.
All lanes have been closed since early Friday between exits 182 and 188, with a detour around the damaged section. The transportation department reopened the one lane and set the speed limit at 45 mph because of remaining road damage and because crews continue to work on emergency repairs.
No timeline has been set for reopening the remaining westbound lane and the eastbound lanes at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.