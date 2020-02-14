PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is immediately starting repairs on a few pieces of key infrastructure damaged by last week’s flood, but it’s keeping the total cost of the projects open-ended.
At an emergency meeting Thursday, Public Works Director Bob Patterson told the Pendleton City Council that work was already starting on some of these projects, but staff needed authorization to spend more than $50,000.
Instead of soliciting bids or obtaining pre-construction estimates, the city is using a “force account” method: city officials will track daily time, material, and equipment and pair it with predetermined mark-ups. According to a staff report, city employees will return to the council with more definitive numbers once contractors provide estimates.
Despite the departure from the norm, the council needed little discussion before approving the authorization. The meeting adjourned 10 minutes after starting.
“I just think it would be obviously less than wise to not do whatever we have to get done given the time constraints,” Councilor Paul Chalmers said.
The levee
One of the big ticket items is repairing sections of the Pendleton Zone 2 levee, specifically the segments that cover Keystone RV Co., Rocky Mountain Colby Pipe Co., and the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The floodwaters breached the levee at several points, and Patterson said the city is already in negotiations with Pioneer Construction of Pendleton and Mike Becker General Contractor of La Grande to begin work on the structure. The city is also negotiating with engineering firm Anderson Perry & Associates to oversee construction.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers divides the Pendleton area into multiple zones.
The Zone 1 levee includes the Pendleton River Parkway and runs from the Little League park in the east to where Interstate 84 overpasses the Umatilla River, and despite some seeping, Patterson has said that it wasn’t breached.
Zone 2 stretches from the I-84 overpass to Birch Creek across several segments, but it was less fortunate than Zone 1.
Patterson estimates it’s going to cost about $1.8 million to repair the Zone 2 segments, and although the levee is officially the responsibility of Umatilla County, the city is leading the charge to get it repaired.
The city hopes to avoid bearing the entire brunt of restoring the levee and has asked the state to front the costs of repairs while the city waits for potential reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
McKay Creek
The rush to respond to the Umatilla River flooding is affecting the response to Pendleton last natural disaster: the McKay Creek flood of April 2019.
The city had been counting on a Umatilla County work crew to help clear sediment from the creekbed, but with the more recent flood wiping out entire roads and bridges across the county, the workers were no longer available to help.
The council’s authorization could allow the city to bring in private contractors to help with some of the work.
The city is operating in a tight window, with its in-water work permit only lasting through the end of March.
Other projects the city plans to do include repairing a sewer main downstream from Riverside, one of the areas hardest hit by the flood. Patterson said the city is negotiating with Quesenberry Construction of Pendleton to do the repair and estimated the cost at $35,000 or less.
Patterson added that city staff may also address other infrastructure affected by the floods, but unlisted in the staff report.
“This list may change or grow over time and we’ll bring those costs and issues back to you,” he said. “We’re looking for authorization so we can quickly act on these items.”
The city’s open-ended spending won’t last forever. The council imposed a 30-day deadline to make all the necessary expenditures.
